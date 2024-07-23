Osaic Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688,924 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $14,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,247.5% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,667 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,725,000. Wealth Management Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,544,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 680,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 179,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,993,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,642,000 after purchasing an additional 163,064 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

BATS:IFRA opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

