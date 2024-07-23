OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,634 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 3,585.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,007,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in OSI Systems by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $148.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.04 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $5,590,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,898,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $5,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,898,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 6,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $907,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,839.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,281 shares of company stock worth $14,011,624. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

