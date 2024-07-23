Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Given Neutral Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

OUST has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $14.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.09. Ouster has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.42% and a negative net margin of 239.89%. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.36) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ouster will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,816.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $28,239.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,380.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,816.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,168 shares of company stock worth $184,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ouster by 667.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

