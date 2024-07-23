Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Ovintiv Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OVV opened at $46.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $39.68 and a 12 month high of $55.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $67,149,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,560.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,055,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,931 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2,602.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 715,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,410,000 after acquiring an additional 688,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 6,830.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 405,123 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

