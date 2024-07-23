PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR opened at $109.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.03 and a 200-day moving average of $108.61. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $80.94 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

