Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,999 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $25,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $665,188,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,861,000 after purchasing an additional 336,370 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,449,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 65,634.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,149,000 after buying an additional 219,220 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $63,043,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.27.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $552.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $524.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.32. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $570.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

