Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,776,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Paycom Software worth $1,149,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 75.8% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.38.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.2 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $160.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.11. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $303,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,010,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,117,539.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,137 shares of company stock worth $7,132,872. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.