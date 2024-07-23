Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 30.33 Per Share

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 30.33 ($0.39) per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.04. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Pennon Group Price Performance
PNN stock opened at GBX 651.11 ($8.42) on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 532.83 ($6.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 775 ($10.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16,450.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 623.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 659.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Susan Davy sold 5,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.32), for a total transaction of £33,682.66 ($43,562.67). Insiders have bought 66 shares of company stock valued at $43,638 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Pennon Group Company Profile
Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.
