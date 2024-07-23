Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.06-1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. Pentair also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.250 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.29.

NYSE PNR opened at $85.37 on Tuesday. Pentair has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $86.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

