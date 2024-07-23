Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.06-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.19 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.250 EPS.

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pentair from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $85.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.34. Pentair has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $86.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

