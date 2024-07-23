Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.060-1.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $978.5 million-$988.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.250 EPS.

Pentair Stock Up 1.5 %

PNR stock opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average is $78.34. Pentair has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $85.84.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.29.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

