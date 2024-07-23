Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Performance Shipping Stock Up 1.4 %

PSHG opened at $2.16 on Monday. Performance Shipping has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of -0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter. Performance Shipping had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 63.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Performance Shipping

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Performance Shipping stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Performance Shipping Inc. ( NASDAQ:PSHG Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.22% of Performance Shipping at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

