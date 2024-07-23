PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PCG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.22.

PG&E Stock Up 1.4 %

PG&E stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. PG&E has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in PG&E by 17.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PG&E by 19.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after acquiring an additional 151,081 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 4.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 29,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 77.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

