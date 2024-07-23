Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 1.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Phreesia by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 1,987.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHR opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $32.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $62,768.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,219,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,947,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,506 shares of company stock valued at $375,299. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.54.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

