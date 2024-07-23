Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases 2,549 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $92,090,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 334,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,080,000 after acquiring an additional 65,448 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 47,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $210.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $604.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

