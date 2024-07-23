Piper Sandler Raises HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Price Target to $25.00

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.50 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

HBT Financial Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ HBT opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $746.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HBT Financial

In other HBT Financial news, Director Eric E. Burwell bought 6,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,261.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

