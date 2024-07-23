Piper Sandler Trims Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Target Price to $207.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $213.00 to $207.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $220.94.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $205.42 on Monday. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.31 and a 200 day moving average of $214.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

