Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Polaris were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Polaris from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Polaris from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.55.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

