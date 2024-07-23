Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Barclays

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on POR. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.86.

NYSE POR opened at $47.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $49.72.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.63%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at $630,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,763 shares in the company, valued at $742,600.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 11,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in Portland General Electric by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 553,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,441 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth about $31,557,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 94.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth about $4,462,000.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

