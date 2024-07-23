Preferred Bank (PFBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Preferred Bank to post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $71.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. On average, analysts expect Preferred Bank to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

