Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.22

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.01. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

Pressure BioSciences Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $378,945.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

