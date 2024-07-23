Primis Financial (FRST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Primis Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of FRST stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.