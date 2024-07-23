Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Given New $181.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.90.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PG opened at $168.28 on Monday. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $170.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.35 and a 200-day moving average of $161.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $397.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,696,223 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 28.5% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

