Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Prologis by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Prologis by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 2.4 %

PLD opened at $126.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.10. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.60.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

