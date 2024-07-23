ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,307 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank bought a new position in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

MGEE opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average of $74.67. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.59.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.46 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 51.51%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

