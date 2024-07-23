ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 17 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GHC. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $2,136,000. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Graham by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Graham by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Stock Performance

NYSE GHC opened at $778.62 on Tuesday. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $563.39 and a 1 year high of $790.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $729.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $724.91.

Graham Announces Dividend

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GHC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy purchased 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $745.07 per share, with a total value of $100,584.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,236.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Graham

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.