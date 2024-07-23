ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 5,181 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CTRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 223.08%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

