ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 940 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,646,000 after acquiring an additional 71,714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,442,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,211,000 after acquiring an additional 152,305 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 16.2% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,019,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after acquiring an additional 141,830 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in RadNet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 771,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,831,000 after purchasing an additional 27,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $1,004,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,915.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,249,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,501,314.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $1,004,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,915.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,516 over the last quarter. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on RadNet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

RadNet Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.73 and a beta of 1.75. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.16.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.72 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

