ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 65.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 26,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE APAM opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $46.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

