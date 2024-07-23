ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,992,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,461,000 after purchasing an additional 259,144 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $152,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.66 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simply Good Foods

About Simply Good Foods

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.