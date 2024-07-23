ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,441 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Select Medical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Select Medical by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 125,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Select Medical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,347,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $290,173,000 after acquiring an additional 342,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

SEM opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

