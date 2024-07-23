ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,905 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tanger were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Tanger by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,048,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,223,000 after buying an additional 94,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tanger by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,844,000 after buying an additional 110,297 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Tanger by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after buying an additional 649,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tanger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,487,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC grew its position in Tanger by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,010,000 after buying an additional 771,066 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKT stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. Tanger Inc. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $29.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

SKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.57.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

