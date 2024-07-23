ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 229 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,781,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,659,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 50,848 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 95,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,424,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 42,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 25,186 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $145.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.44. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $181.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $815.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MYRG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

