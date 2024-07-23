ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,820 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,330,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

DNLI stock opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.40. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $29.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $31,682.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at $435,425.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,146 shares of company stock worth $710,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

