ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $122.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

