ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,838 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Norges Bank bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $108,908,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,196,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,379.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 167,768 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,724,000 after acquiring an additional 164,706 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,219,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $342,984,000 after acquiring an additional 94,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of DKS opened at $205.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $234.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $1,811,336 in the last three months. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKS

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.