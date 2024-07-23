ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 427,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.38. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $15.20.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

