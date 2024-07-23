ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 51.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 68.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $215.05 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.07 and a 52-week high of $217.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.91 and its 200 day moving average is $190.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Reinsurance Group of America

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.