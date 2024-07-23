ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 38,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 162,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.09.

NYSE HASI opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

