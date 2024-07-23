ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSN. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 18,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at $181,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE PSN opened at $78.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $46.97 and a 52 week high of $85.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

About Parsons

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

