ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPD. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Rapid7 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
Rapid7 Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ RPD opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.21. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Rapid7
Rapid7 Profile
Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rapid7
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.