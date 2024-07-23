ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPD. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Rapid7 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.21. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

