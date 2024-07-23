ProShare Advisors LLC Has $551,000 Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,706 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,699 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 93,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 76,843 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BTU shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTU opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.97. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $27.24.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.03 million. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally.

Featured Articles

