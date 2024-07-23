ProShare Advisors LLC Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,090,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,729 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $196,358,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 327,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,095,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 311,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,543,000 after buying an additional 63,141 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,572,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL opened at $373.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $385.78 and a 200-day moving average of $425.57. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.01 and a 52-week high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

