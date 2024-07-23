ProShare Advisors LLC Has $572,000 Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $42,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,315.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $42,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,315.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 15,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $500,934.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 484,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,559,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,470 shares of company stock worth $3,063,248. 10.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of SPT stock opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.29 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

