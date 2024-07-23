ProShare Advisors LLC Has $582,000 Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Equitable by 1,421.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Equitable Trading Up 0.9 %

EQH stock opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,411 shares of company stock valued at $6,627,658 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Read More

