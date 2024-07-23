ProShare Advisors LLC Has $585,000 Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $25,319,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth about $895,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth about $21,829,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,336,000.

ENV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Envestnet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $73.04.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $324.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.85 million. Analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

