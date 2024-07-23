ProShare Advisors LLC Has $608,000 Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $992,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Tobam grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4,231.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $136.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.95 and a 200-day moving average of $139.28. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.72 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. Research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

