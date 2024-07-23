ProShare Advisors LLC Has $659,000 Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watsco Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $499.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.58 and a 12 month high of $520.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

