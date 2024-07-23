ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,683,000 after buying an additional 243,167 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $173,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,832,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,452 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,985,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,867,000 after purchasing an additional 370,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,507,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,218,000 after purchasing an additional 382,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $53.08.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.94 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

