ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,712 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,835,000 after purchasing an additional 674,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,600,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,590,000 after purchasing an additional 125,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $18,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average of $41.66.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

